Why Kate Middleton declined an umbrella during Blackpool visit Prince William and Kate greeted well-wishers in Blackpool

The Duchess of Cambridge made sure she didn't let the rain get in the way during her visit to Blackpool on Wednesday. Looking lovely as ever, the 37-year-old royal joined Prince William to greet the hundreds of well-wishers who had waited in the rain to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. At one point, the mum-of-three was offered an umbrella by one of her protection officers. However, Kate politely declined the offer so the crowd could see her better, according to royal correspondent Emily Andrews.

Both William and Kate started with a visit to the town's iconic Blackpool Tower, where they joined a roundtable briefing about Blackpool's recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway. They then took part in a walkabout on the promenade, greeting well-wishers, before heading to Blackpool Central Library. While Kate continued her work on early childhood and joined people involved in Blackpool's 'A Better Start' programme, William met those affected by problems around mental health, including issues such as homelessness and addiction.

Kate told royal fans outside the Tower that she hoped to bring her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to visit Blackpool next time. She joked: "Is the weather always like this?" The Duchess then expressed her disappointment at not going up the Tower. "No, we didn't. Next time, I think. There's so much here the children would love as well. Hopefully next time we'll bring them back," she said. The royal couple's final engagement of the day took Revoe Park, a recently revamped community garden and park that was previously a known location for drug use.

