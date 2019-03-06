Watch Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's sweet exchange at Buckingham palace The sisters-in-law shared quite the joke

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex joined their respective husbands at a special reception, which was held in honour of Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Greeting guests, who came from Welsh charities and organisations, the royal sisters-in-law appeared to share a joke just moments before they shook hands with fellow attendees. At one point, Kate could be seen turning her head around to look at Meghan, before the pair fell into a burst of giggles.

The royals celebrated the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles' Investiture

The reception celebrated Prince Charles' commitment to his Welsh patronages and charities. The special event was hosted by the Queen inside the White Drawing Room, and featured guests representing the charitable organisations Charles has supported over the decades. The Welsh band Stereophonics, who were supported by the Prince's Trust in their early days, was also at the event as was Games of Thrones star Owen Teale. Also among the guests were the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who gave a speech.

GALLERY: Kate and Meghan unite to honour Prince Charles

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

Both Kate and Meghan were last pictured together on Christmas Day, when they headed to church at Sandringham. Elsewhere, Meghan - who is thought to be around eight months pregnant - is looking absolutely radiant at the moment, as she readies herself for motherhood. As well as preparing for their firstborn, the former actress and Prince Harry are also looking forward to moving to their new residence - Frogmore Cottage. They will relocate from their home at Kensington Palace to Windsor as soon as renovation work is complete on their new residence, which is based within the grounds of Windsor's Home Park.

READ: Prince Charles reveals all about the royal baby

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.