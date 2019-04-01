‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ win big at Canadian Screen Awards

hellomagazine.com
'Anne with an E' took home seven awards, while 'Schitt's Creek' set a major achievement for Catherine O'Hara.
The best in Canadian film and television was honoured again on Sunday (March 31) evening with the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards. This year’s big winners included Anne with an E, which took home seven awards, and Schitt’s Creek. Meanwhile, A Colony | Une colonie won for Best Motion Picture.
Anne with an E was named Best Drama Series, and its star, 17-year-old Amybeth McNulty, also won the Best Lead Actress, Drama award. But she wasn’t the only teenager to win! Émilie Bierre, who is just 14, was awarded a trophy for Best Lead Actress, Film for her work on A Colony | Une colonie.
Schitt’s Creek’s cast was presented with the Best Comedy Series award, while its star Catherine O’Hara took home her fourth consecutive Canadian Screen Award. That achievement ties her with Schitt’s Creek co-star Emily Hampshire, making them the first Canadian comedic actresses to win four awards.
Canadian comedy legends Mary Walsh and Kids in the Hall were honoured with the Earle Grey Award and Academy Icon Award, respectively. Mary made an appropriately hilarious acceptance speech, and she spoke about the happiness she experiences in growing older: “It’s been wonderful to be an older woman because as an older woman, you get the opportunity to stop always straining to be the object of someone else’s desire and you finally get the chance to be the subject of your own life, and that’s when you can really, really start to live.”
Kids in the Hall brought an unidentified older woman on stage, who pretended to be Mark McKinney in costume. The funny sketch ended with the other Kids discovering she wasn’t actually Mark, and her riding a mobility scooter off the stage in mock “shame.”
Director Deepa Mehta won the Lifetime Achievement Award for her impressive body of work, which includes the Oscar-nominated Water.
Stephan James picked up the inaugural Radius Award for his achievements outside Canada. Just in the last year, Stephan has starred in If Beale Street Could Talk and has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in Homecoming.
Scroll down to see some of the key winners of this year's Canadian Screen Awards...
FILM
Lifetime Achievement Award: Deepa Mehta
Radius Award: Stephan James
Best Motion Picture | Meilleur film
Family First | Chien de garde
WINNER: A Colony | Une colonie
The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur
Genesis | Genèse
Just a Breath Away | Dans la brume
Best Lead Actress, Film
Brigitte Poupart, Les Salopes or The Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin | Les salopes ou le sucre naturel de la peau
WINNER: Émilie Bierre, A Colony | Une colonie
Carla Turcotte, Sashinka
Valeria Henríquez, The Padre
Rose-Marie Perreault, Fake Tattoos | Les faux tatouages
Best Lead Actor, Film
WINNER: Théodore Pellerin, Family First | Chien de garde
Michael Rowe, Crown and Anchor
Paul Nutarariaq, The Grizzlies
Martin Dubreuil, The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur
Brandon Oakes, Through Black Spruce
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur long métrage documentaire Ted Rogers
Letter from Masanjia
Immaculate Memories [The Uncluttered Worlds of Christopher Pratt]
What Walaa Wants
The Devil’s Share | La part du diable
WINNER: Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
TELEVISION
Earle Grey Award: Mary Walsh
Academy Icon Award: Kids in the Hall
Best Drama Series
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Vikings
Bad Blood
WINNER: Anne with an E
Blood and Water
Best Comedy Series
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Workin’ Moms
Second Jen
Mr. D
Letterkenny
Best Lead Actress, Drama or Limited Series
Allan Hawco, Caught
Fab Filippo, Save Me
WINNER: Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Blackfly Season
Mark McKinney, A Christmas Fury
Best Lead Actress, Drama or Limited Series
Tori Anderson, Caught
WINNER: Karine Vanasse, Cardinal: Blackfly Season
Mary Walsh, A Christmas Fury
Amy Matysio, Save Me
Best Lead Actor, Drama Series
Jerry O’Connell, Carter
Yannick Bisson, Murdoch Mysteries
Eric McCormack, Travelers
WINNER: Kim Coates, Bad Blood
Aaron Ashmore, Killjoys
Best Lead Actress, Drama
Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp
Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth
Caroline Dhavernas, Mary Kills People
Wendy Crewson, The Detail
WINNER: Amybeth McNulty, Anne with an E
Best Lead Actor, Comedy
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Gerry Dee, Mr. D
WINNER: Jared Keeso, Letterkenny
Jason Priestley, Private Eyes
Best Lead Actress, Comedy
Catherine Reitman, Workin’ Moms
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Dani Kind, Workin’ Moms
Cindy Sampson, Private Eyes
Best Reality Competition Program/Series
MasterChef Canada
The Amazing Race Canada
WINNER: Big Brother Canada
Knock Knock Ghost
Canada’s Smartest Person Junior
Best Writing, Comedy
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
WINNER: Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney, Letterkenny
JP Tremblay, Mike Smith, Robb Wells, Trailer Park Boys
Cynthia Knight, Mohawk Girls
Andrew Appelle, Robert Hyland, Curt Lobb, Jay McCarrol, Matthew Miller, Jared Raab, Nirvanna the Band the Show