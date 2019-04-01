‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ win big at Canadian Screen Awards

The best in Canadian film and television was honoured again on Sunday (March 31) evening with the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards. This year’s big winners included Anne with an E, which took home seven awards, and Schitt’s Creek. Meanwhile, A Colony | Une colonie won for Best Motion Picture.

Anne with an E was named Best Drama Series, and its star, 17-year-old Amybeth McNulty, also won the Best Lead Actress, Drama award. But she wasn’t the only teenager to win! Émilie Bierre, who is just 14, was awarded a trophy for Best Lead Actress, Film for her work on A Colony | Une colonie.

Schitt’s Creek’s cast was presented with the Best Comedy Series award, while its star Catherine O’Hara took home her fourth consecutive Canadian Screen Award. That achievement ties her with Schitt’s Creek co-star Emily Hampshire, making them the first Canadian comedic actresses to win four awards.

Canadian comedy legends Mary Walsh and Kids in the Hall were honoured with the Earle Grey Award and Academy Icon Award, respectively. Mary made an appropriately hilarious acceptance speech, and she spoke about the happiness she experiences in growing older: “It’s been wonderful to be an older woman because as an older woman, you get the opportunity to stop always straining to be the object of someone else’s desire and you finally get the chance to be the subject of your own life, and that’s when you can really, really start to live.”

Kids in the Hall brought an unidentified older woman on stage, who pretended to be Mark McKinney in costume. The funny sketch ended with the other Kids discovering she wasn’t actually Mark, and her riding a mobility scooter off the stage in mock “shame.”

Director Deepa Mehta won the Lifetime Achievement Award for her impressive body of work, which includes the Oscar-nominated Water.

Stephan James picked up the inaugural Radius Award for his achievements outside Canada. Just in the last year, Stephan has starred in If Beale Street Could Talk and has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in Homecoming.

Scroll down to see some of the key winners of this year's Canadian Screen Awards...



FILM



Lifetime Achievement Award: Deepa Mehta

Radius Award: Stephan James



Best Motion Picture | Meilleur film

Family First | Chien de garde

WINNER: A Colony | Une colonie

The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur

Genesis | Genèse

Just a Breath Away | Dans la brume



Best Lead Actress, Film

Brigitte Poupart, Les Salopes or The Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin | Les salopes ou le sucre naturel de la peau

WINNER: Émilie Bierre, A Colony | Une colonie

Carla Turcotte, Sashinka

Valeria Henríquez, The Padre

Rose-Marie Perreault, Fake Tattoos | Les faux tatouages



Best Lead Actor, Film

WINNER: Théodore Pellerin, Family First | Chien de garde

Michael Rowe, Crown and Anchor

Paul Nutarariaq, The Grizzlies

Martin Dubreuil, The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur

Brandon Oakes, Through Black Spruce

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur long métrage documentaire Ted Rogers

Letter from Masanjia

Immaculate Memories [The Uncluttered Worlds of Christopher Pratt]

What Walaa Wants

The Devil’s Share | La part du diable

WINNER: Anthropocene: The Human Epoch



TELEVISION

Earle Grey Award: Mary Walsh



Academy Icon Award: Kids in the Hall



Best Drama Series

Frankie Drake Mysteries

Vikings

Bad Blood

WINNER: Anne with an E

Blood and Water



Best Comedy Series

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

Workin’ Moms

Second Jen

Mr. D

Letterkenny



Best Lead Actress, Drama or Limited Series

Allan Hawco, Caught

Fab Filippo, Save Me

WINNER: Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Mark McKinney, A Christmas Fury



Best Lead Actress, Drama or Limited Series

Tori Anderson, Caught

WINNER: Karine Vanasse, Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Mary Walsh, A Christmas Fury

Amy Matysio, Save Me



Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

Jerry O’Connell, Carter

Yannick Bisson, Murdoch Mysteries

Eric McCormack, Travelers

WINNER: Kim Coates, Bad Blood

Aaron Ashmore, Killjoys



Best Lead Actress, Drama

Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp

Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth

Caroline Dhavernas, Mary Kills People

Wendy Crewson, The Detail

WINNER: Amybeth McNulty, Anne with an E



Best Lead Actor, Comedy

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Gerry Dee, Mr. D

WINNER: Jared Keeso, Letterkenny

Jason Priestley, Private Eyes



Best Lead Actress, Comedy

Catherine Reitman, Workin’ Moms

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Dani Kind, Workin’ Moms

Cindy Sampson, Private Eyes



Best Reality Competition Program/Series

MasterChef Canada

The Amazing Race Canada

WINNER: Big Brother Canada

Knock Knock Ghost

Canada’s Smartest Person Junior



Best Writing, Comedy

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney, Letterkenny

JP Tremblay, Mike Smith, Robb Wells, Trailer Park Boys

Cynthia Knight, Mohawk Girls

Andrew Appelle, Robert Hyland, Curt Lobb, Jay McCarrol, Matthew Miller, Jared Raab, Nirvanna the Band the Show