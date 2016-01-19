2016 Canadian Screen Awards: All the nominees

hellomagazine.com
The trophies will be handed out live on March 13.
Orphan Black, Schitt's Creek and Room lead this year's nominees for the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards. The nominations, which were announced live from Toronto, highlight the best of the best in Canadian film and television, from acting to directing and writing. This year's ceremony has been touted as being a night when "stars will be born."
Unlike year's past, the academy has expanded its Best Picture category to feature 10 of Canada's best films. Room, Remember, Brooklyn, Corbo, The Demons, Felix and Meira, The Forbidden Room, My Internship in Canada, Our Loved Ones and Sleeping Giant will battle it out for the night's biggest prize.
Schitt's Creek nabbed TK nominations. Photo: © CBC
Fresh off his win a the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (Jan. 17), Vancouver's Jacob Tremblay nabbed a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role nomination for Room. His co-star and onscreen mom Brie Larson was also singled out for her harrowing performance.
This year's host, comedian Norm Macdonald, said he is "thrilled" to have been asked to emcee the big night and joked, "I hope i can get back across the border with the award they'd better give me." The SNL-alum follows in the footsteps of previous hosts Andrea Martin and Martin Short, who will return to the stage to accept 2016's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Best Motion Picture
Brooklyn
The Demons | Les Démons
The Forbidden Room
My Internship in Canada
Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Remember
Sleeping Giant
Room
Corbo
Felix and Meira
Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design
Louisa Schabas - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira
Galen Johnson, Brigitte Henry, Chris Lavis, Maciek Szczerbowski - The Forbidden Room
Ken Rempel, Kathy McCoy, Erik Gerlund - Forsaken
Arv Greywal, Steve Shewchuk, Larry Spittle - Hyena Road
Ethan Tobman, Mary Kirkland - Room
Achievement in Cinematography
Yves Bélanger - Brooklyn
Sara Mishara - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira
Rene Ohashi - Forsaken
Karim Hussain - Hyena Road
Danny Cohen - Room
Achievement in Costume Design
Joanne Hansen - Beeba Boys
Judy Jonker - Corbo
Christopher Hargadon - Forsaken
Katelynd Johnston - Hyena Road
Arabella Bushnell - Songs She Wrote About People She Knows
Achievement in Direction
Philippe Lesage - The Demons | Les Démons
Maxime Giroux - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira
Anne Émond - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Lenny Abrahamson - Room
Andrew Cividino - Sleeping Giant
Adapted Screenplay
Josh Epstein, Kyle Rideout - Eadweard
Emma Donoghue - Room
Wiebke von Carolsfeld - The Saver
Original Screenplay
André Turpin - Endorphine
Philippe Falardeau - My Internship in Canada
Anne Émond - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Benjamin August - Remember
Matt Hansen – Zoom
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Maxim Gaudette - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Christopher Plummer – Remember
Rossif Sutherland - River
Jacob Tremblay - Room
Jasmin Geljo - The Waiting Room
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Waris Ahluwalia - Beeba Boys
Tony Nardi - Corbo
Irdens Exantus - My Internship in Canada
Nick Serino - Sleeping Giant
Patrick Hivon - Ville-Marie
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Leah Goldstein - Diamond Tongues
Hadas Yaron - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira
Karelle Tremblay - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Céline Bonnier - The Passion of Augustine | La Passion d'Augustine
Brie Larson - Room
Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Balinder Johal - Beeba Boys
Mylène Mackay - Endorphine
Christine Beaulieu - The Mirage | Le Mirage
Joan Allen - Room
Cynthia Ashperger - The Waiting Room
TV
Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role
Gerry Dee, Mr. D
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Dave Foley, Spun Out
Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role
Adrian Holmes, 19-2
Jared Keeso, 19-2
Ari Millen, Orphan Black
Ben Bass, Rookie Blue
Aaron Poole, Strange Empire
Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role
Brittany LeBorgne, Mohawk Girls
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Belinda Cornish, Tiny Plastic Men
Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role
Kristin Lehman, Motive
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Megan Follows, Reign
Missy Peregrym, Rookie Blue
Jennie Raymond, Sex & Violence
Best Dramatic Series
19-2
Blackstone
Motive
Saving Hope
X Company
Best Comedy Series
Mr. D
Mohawk Girls
Schitt’s Creek
Tiny Plastic Men
Young Drunk Punk
Best Reality/Competition Program or Series
The Amazing Race Canada
Big Brother Canada
Dragons’ Den
Game of Homes
MasterChef Canada
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
The Book of Negroes
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Kept Woman
Studio Black!