﻿

2016 Canadian Screen Awards: All the nominees

Orphan Black, Schitt's Creek and Room lead this year's nominees for the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards. The nominations, which were announced live from Toronto, highlight the best of the best in Canadian film and television, from acting to directing and writing. This year's ceremony has been touted as being a night when "stars will be born."

Unlike year's past, the academy has expanded its Best Picture category to feature 10 of Canada's best films. Room, Remember, Brooklyn, Corbo, The Demons, Felix and Meira, The Forbidden Room, My Internship in Canada, Our Loved Ones and Sleeping Giant will battle it out for the night's biggest prize.

SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

alt= Schitt's Creek nabbed TK nominations. Photo: © CBC

Fresh off his win a the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (Jan. 17), Vancouver's Jacob Tremblay nabbed a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role nomination for Room. His co-star and onscreen mom Brie Larson was also singled out for her harrowing performance.

This year's host, comedian Norm Macdonald, said he is "thrilled" to have been asked to emcee the big night and joked, "I hope i can get back across the border with the award they'd better give me." The SNL-alum follows in the footsteps of previous hosts Andrea Martin and Martin Short, who will return to the stage to accept 2016's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Trophies will be handed on March 13 live on CBC.

Best Motion Picture

Brooklyn
The Demons | Les Démons
The Forbidden Room
My Internship in Canada
Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Remember
Sleeping Giant
Room
Corbo
Felix and Meira

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

Louisa Schabas - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira
Galen Johnson, Brigitte Henry, Chris Lavis, Maciek Szczerbowski - The Forbidden Room
Ken Rempel, Kathy McCoy, Erik Gerlund - Forsaken
Arv Greywal, Steve Shewchuk, Larry Spittle - Hyena Road
Ethan Tobman, Mary Kirkland - Room

Achievement in Cinematography

Yves Bélanger - Brooklyn
Sara Mishara - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira
Rene Ohashi - Forsaken
Karim Hussain - Hyena Road
Danny Cohen - Room

Achievement in Costume Design

Joanne Hansen - Beeba Boys
Judy Jonker - Corbo
Christopher Hargadon - Forsaken
Katelynd Johnston - Hyena Road
Arabella Bushnell - Songs She Wrote About People She Knows

Achievement in Direction

Philippe Lesage - The Demons | Les Démons
Maxime Giroux - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira
Anne Émond - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Lenny Abrahamson - Room
Andrew Cividino - Sleeping Giant

Adapted Screenplay

Josh Epstein, Kyle Rideout - Eadweard
Emma Donoghue - Room
Wiebke von Carolsfeld - The Saver

Original Screenplay

André Turpin - Endorphine
Philippe Falardeau - My Internship in Canada
Anne Émond - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Benjamin August - Remember
Matt Hansen – Zoom

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Maxim Gaudette - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Christopher Plummer – Remember
Rossif Sutherland - River
Jacob Tremblay - Room
Jasmin Geljo - The Waiting Room

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Waris Ahluwalia - Beeba Boys
Tony Nardi - Corbo
Irdens Exantus - My Internship in Canada
Nick Serino - Sleeping Giant
Patrick Hivon - Ville-Marie

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Leah Goldstein - Diamond Tongues
Hadas Yaron - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira
Karelle Tremblay - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers
Céline Bonnier - The Passion of Augustine | La Passion d'Augustine
Brie Larson - Room

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Balinder Johal - Beeba Boys
Mylène Mackay - Endorphine
Christine Beaulieu - The Mirage | Le Mirage
Joan Allen - Room
Cynthia Ashperger - The Waiting Room


TV

Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role

Gerry Dee, Mr. D
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Dave Foley, Spun Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

Adrian Holmes, 19-2
Jared Keeso, 19-2
Ari Millen, Orphan Black
Ben Bass, Rookie Blue
Aaron Poole, Strange Empire

Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role

Brittany LeBorgne, Mohawk Girls
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Belinda Cornish, Tiny Plastic Men

Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

Kristin Lehman, Motive
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Megan Follows, Reign
Missy Peregrym, Rookie Blue
Jennie Raymond, Sex & Violence

Best Dramatic Series

19-2
Blackstone
Motive
Saving Hope
X Company

Best Comedy Series

Mr. D
Mohawk Girls
Schitt’s Creek
Tiny Plastic Men
Young Drunk Punk

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

The Amazing Race Canada
Big Brother Canada
Dragons’ Den
Game of Homes
MasterChef Canada

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

The Book of Negroes
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Kept Woman
Studio Black!

More on:

More about awards shows

More news

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back