2016 Canadian Screen Awards: All the nominees

Orphan Black, Schitt's Creek and Room lead this year's nominees for the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards. The nominations, which were announced live from Toronto, highlight the best of the best in Canadian film and television, from acting to directing and writing. This year's ceremony has been touted as being a night when "stars will be born."

Unlike year's past, the academy has expanded its Best Picture category to feature 10 of Canada's best films. Room, Remember, Brooklyn, Corbo, The Demons, Felix and Meira, The Forbidden Room, My Internship in Canada, Our Loved Ones and Sleeping Giant will battle it out for the night's biggest prize.

SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Fresh off his win a the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (Jan. 17), Vancouver's Jacob Tremblay nabbed a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role nomination for Room. His co-star and onscreen mom Brie Larson was also singled out for her harrowing performance.

This year's host, comedian Norm Macdonald, said he is "thrilled" to have been asked to emcee the big night and joked, "I hope i can get back across the border with the award they'd better give me." The SNL-alum follows in the footsteps of previous hosts Andrea Martin and Martin Short, who will return to the stage to accept 2016's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Trophies will be handed on March 13 live on CBC.

Best Motion Picture

Brooklyn

The Demons | Les Démons

The Forbidden Room

My Internship in Canada

Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers

Remember

Sleeping Giant

Room

Corbo

Felix and Meira

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

Louisa Schabas - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira

Galen Johnson, Brigitte Henry, Chris Lavis, Maciek Szczerbowski - The Forbidden Room

Ken Rempel, Kathy McCoy, Erik Gerlund - Forsaken

Arv Greywal, Steve Shewchuk, Larry Spittle - Hyena Road

Ethan Tobman, Mary Kirkland - Room

Achievement in Cinematography

Yves Bélanger - Brooklyn

Sara Mishara - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira

Rene Ohashi - Forsaken

Karim Hussain - Hyena Road

Danny Cohen - Room

Achievement in Costume Design

Joanne Hansen - Beeba Boys

Judy Jonker - Corbo

Christopher Hargadon - Forsaken

Katelynd Johnston - Hyena Road

Arabella Bushnell - Songs She Wrote About People She Knows

Achievement in Direction

Philippe Lesage - The Demons | Les Démons

Maxime Giroux - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira

Anne Émond - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers

Lenny Abrahamson - Room

Andrew Cividino - Sleeping Giant

Adapted Screenplay

Josh Epstein, Kyle Rideout - Eadweard

Emma Donoghue - Room

Wiebke von Carolsfeld - The Saver

Original Screenplay

André Turpin - Endorphine

Philippe Falardeau - My Internship in Canada

Anne Émond - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers

Benjamin August - Remember

Matt Hansen – Zoom

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Maxim Gaudette - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers

Christopher Plummer – Remember

Rossif Sutherland - River

Jacob Tremblay - Room

Jasmin Geljo - The Waiting Room

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Waris Ahluwalia - Beeba Boys

Tony Nardi - Corbo

Irdens Exantus - My Internship in Canada

Nick Serino - Sleeping Giant

Patrick Hivon - Ville-Marie

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Leah Goldstein - Diamond Tongues

Hadas Yaron - Felix and Meira | Félix et Meira

Karelle Tremblay - Our Loved Ones | Les êtres chers

Céline Bonnier - The Passion of Augustine | La Passion d'Augustine

Brie Larson - Room

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Balinder Johal - Beeba Boys

Mylène Mackay - Endorphine

Christine Beaulieu - The Mirage | Le Mirage

Joan Allen - Room

Cynthia Ashperger - The Waiting Room





TV

Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role

Gerry Dee, Mr. D

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Dave Foley, Spun Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

Adrian Holmes, 19-2

Jared Keeso, 19-2

Ari Millen, Orphan Black

Ben Bass, Rookie Blue

Aaron Poole, Strange Empire

Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role

Brittany LeBorgne, Mohawk Girls

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Belinda Cornish, Tiny Plastic Men

Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

Kristin Lehman, Motive

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Megan Follows, Reign

Missy Peregrym, Rookie Blue

Jennie Raymond, Sex & Violence

Best Dramatic Series

19-2

Blackstone

Motive

Saving Hope

X Company

Best Comedy Series

Mr. D

Mohawk Girls

Schitt’s Creek

Tiny Plastic Men

Young Drunk Punk

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

The Amazing Race Canada

Big Brother Canada

Dragons’ Den

Game of Homes

MasterChef Canada

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

The Book of Negroes

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Kept Woman

Studio Black!