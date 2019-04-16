Royal tour announced! See which couple are visiting Germany A four-day visit is on the cards

It's an exciting time for the British royal family as they await the arrival of Baby Sussex, but on the work front, it's also business as usual. Clarence House has announced that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to make a four-day visit to Germany from 7 to 10 May to the cities of Berlin, Leipzig and Munich. By then, Charles may well be a new grandad-of-four as Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to have welcomed their first child.

The visit, on behalf of the British government, will "demonstrate the depth and breadth of the UK-Germany bilateral relationship and its enduring importance to both countries," Clarence House has said. They added: "The visit will highlight key themes in this relationship, as well as our shared history and cultural connections."

Charles and Camilla are visiting Germany next month

The royals will begin their tour in Berlin where they will meet the president, after which they will be guests of honour at the Queen's birthday party, which will be hosted by British Ambassador Sir Sebastian Wood at his residence. Charles and Camilla will then continue on to Leipzig where they will explore the city's cultural heritage and learn about the role its people played in the "Peaceful Revolution" that helped bring about the reunification of Germany in 1989.

Lastly, in Munich, Charles will carry out a string of engagements that reflect the themes of the tour, including green growth, sustainable organic produce and economic co-operation. Camilla, meanwhile, will meet women who have suffered domestic abuse as part of her commitment to support victims of domestic violence in the UK and overseas.

They will wrap up their tour with a dinner at the Munich Residenz, a former royal palace, attended by key figures from politics, business, culture, science and education.

