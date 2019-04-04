Dapper royals Prince Charles, William & Harry don matching tuxedos for joint engagement The trio stepped out together in London

Prince Charles joined forces with his sons Princes William and Harry to attend the premiere of Sir David Attenborough’s new Netflix documentary on Thursday. The trio looked dapper in matching tuxedos for the premiere, which marked a rare joint engagement without their wives the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, and Duchess of Sussex.

The royals were greeted by Sir David outside the Natural History Museum ahead of the premiere, which is an eight-part series exploring the natural world and how to protect it – a cause close to the royals’ hearts, particularly Prince Charles, who is president of the World Wildlife Federation UK.

Princes Charles, William and Harry attended the premiere of Our Planet

They weren’t the only ones who made the night out a family affair; David Beckham and his eldest son Brooklyn also attended the premiere, and were seen chatting to the Prince of Wales inside the event.

Although Prince Charles and his sons have attended several wider family events in recent months, the premiere was the first time the trio have carried out an engagement together since the Battle of Vimy Ridge anniversary in 2017.

Prince Charles chatted with David and Brooklyn Beckham at the event

It comes amid a busy time for the royals, with Prince Harry set to become a dad in the coming weeks as Meghan prepares to welcome their first baby. It was confirmed on Thursday that the couple have also just moved into their newly-renovated home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Meanwhile, Prince William has been spending the Easter holidays at his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Later in the month he will also celebrate Louis’ first birthday, as well as his eighth wedding anniversary with the Duchess of Cambridge. However, William may have to miss both milestones, as he is set to carry out an official visit to New Zealand to honour the victims of the Christchurch mosques terrorist attacks.

