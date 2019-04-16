Sarah Ferguson wows in Chanel on night out with daughter Princess Beatrice What a chic mother and daughter...

Monday evenings may be a night when one slumps in front of the TV after a long day at work, but when you are Sarah Ferguson, the town awaits! The former wife of Prince Andrew was pictured leaving restaurant 34 Mayfair, looking fabulous decked out in a chic black dress which she pepped up with the most glam accessories. Hanging from her shoulder was a cream Chanel bag and she added Charlotte Olympia pumps and a pretty, nude-toned cashmere scarf. Princess Beatrice closely followed, looking beautiful in burgundy. What a stylish pair, right?

Sarah looked lovely in black

Speaking of Sarah's eldest daughter, the royal looked extremely colour-coordinated in a oxblood-toned, pleated midi skirt which she teamed with a navy coat, black high heels and a very swish handbag. Her arm candy of choice was by Gucci, and known as the 'Queen Margaret GG' mini bag. Costing a cool £850, the printed bag has a bumblebee brooch on the clasp - perhaps a nod to her nickname, 'B', which her best friends are known to call her.

Beatrice looked beautiful in burgundy

Italian label Gucci appears to be on the big sister of Princess Eugenie's hit list right now - last week, whilst on a date with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the royal was spotted in yet another amazing Gucci item - this time a pair of £625 'Jordaan' loafers with golden star and bee embroidery stitched on the sole.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal mother-daughter style

And let's not forget back in November, when the redhead rocked the Global Gift Gala in London, wearing a crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown – which cost a whopping £3,500.

MORE: Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana

She teamed the floor-length frock with a patent black clutch bag, delicate jewellery and soft and natural makeup was applied. Her hair, styled in loose curls, looked pretty effortless too. Gorgeous!

READ: Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like the Insta IT girls