Prince William and Kate's close pal 'finds love with Prince George’s schoolteacher'

A close friend of both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has found love with a teacher at Thomas's Battersea, the school attended by Prince George, according to reports. Daily Mail column Eden Confidential reports that Thomas van Straubenzee, who is one of Princess Charlotte's godfathers, is dating the school's assistant head teacher Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe. The article states that they are in a 'serious relationship' and have been together for months.

Thomas is a childhood friend of William and Harry

Lucy heads up social projects for the school including charity events, and is the sister of Irish Olympic pentathlete Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe. In May 2018, she organised a school 'sleep-out' – an experience Prince William himself undertook in 2009 - in aid of homeless charity Spires.

Thomas was previously married to Lady Melissa Percy, who he wed in 2013 at Alnwich Castle, where both Princes William and Harry were in attendance, with William serving as usher. They divorced in 2016. Thomas is one of William's closest and long-time pals, having attended Ludgrove prep school with the royal. He served as an usher along with James Meade at the royal wedding in 2011, and shared the toast at the wedding reception.

Lucy is assistant head at Thomas's Battersea

Both the Cambridges and the Sussexes are also close with Thomas' younger brother Charlie, for whom Prince Harry was best man at his 2018 wedding to Daisy Jenks. Poignantly, Harry and Meghan recently attended a charity carol service in memory of Charlie and Thomas' brother Henry, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 18. Meghan showed her support for the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund by reading a beautiful poem as part of the event. No doubt both couples are thrilled for Thomas in his new relationship.

