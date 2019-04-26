Prince William and Kate's secret visit to Meghan Markle at Frogmore Cottage revealed Meghan is preparing to welcome the royal baby any day

While the Duchess of Sussex missed out on the royals’ Easter outing on Sunday, she didn’t completely miss out on seeing part of the family. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to visit Prince Harry and Meghan at their new home, Frogmore Cottage, after attending the Easter Church service alongside the Queen.

Prince William and Kate are said to have wanted to see how Meghan was doing as she nears the end of her pregnancy, because she was unable to attend the church service at St George’s Chapel. The visit would also have offered them the opportunity to see Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home, which they recently moved into following the completion of extensive renovation work, and the Cambridges are said to have taken a housewarming gift with them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Meghan at Frogmore Cottage

Meghan has been resting at home for the past couple of weeks, with other visitors said to include her close friend and royal wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, and her mum Doria Ragland, who is believed to have flown over from the US to be by her daughter’s side.

While the world eagerly awaits news of the royal baby’s arrival, Prince Harry has continued to carry out a string of engagements, hinting that the Duchess has shown no signs of giving birth just yet. On Thursday, the Duke made the decision to travel to London for the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, which he attended alongside his sister-in-law Kate.

The couple joined Prince Harry and other royals at an Easter church service

While Kate and Harry commemorated the day in London, Prince William attended a service in Auckland as part of his two-day visit to New Zealand to honour the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack. The Duke of Cambridge travelled to New Zealand on behalf of the Queen, who was invited by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, following the devastating terrorist attack that killed 50 people back in March.

