Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend touching private carol service The event was held in honour of Harry's late childhood friend Henry Van Straubenzee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a very special event in London on Tuesday night. The couple stepped out for a charity carol service alongside some of Harry’s closest friends, and Meghan showed her support for the cause by reading a beautiful poem as part of the event. The service was held in Chelsea in support of the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which was set up in memory of a school friend of both Princes William and Harry, who died in a tragic car crash in 2002 aged just 18.

The Duke and Duchess attended Henry's older brother Charlie's wedding this summer

The mum-to-be read Marianne Williamson's poem Our Greatest Fear, which is about embracing your power and potential. It contains the famous lines "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate, our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure, it is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us." Meghan wore a navy blue dress which showed off her browing baby bump and a matching winter coat, and wore her hair in a casual up 'do with tendrils gently framing her face. Harry looked sharp in a blue suit. Pippa Middleton was also in attendence at the evnt, and wore a faux fur collar coat from French Connection.

The memorial fund aims to fight poverty in Uganda through education, and its website states that it aims “to improve the quality of education in impoverished rural Ugandan schools by investing in buildings and providing hygienic and educational resources”. The two princes have been patrons of the fund since 2009, and it is currently helping 28,000 children across 40 schools. The fundraising carol service is held every

Christmas. It's not the first time Meghan has mixed with this group of Harry's friends. The royal couple attended the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks back in August. Charlie is the older brother of Henry, and Harry was best man to Charlie at his nuptials while Charlie is thought to have given a speech at his own royal wedding.

