Why Kate Middleton's garden won't win an award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show The Duchess unveiled her stunning project to the world this week

The Duchess of Cambridge finally unveiled her beautiful garden, which she co-designed, at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. And while gardening lovers across the world are descending to the popular event, Kate will not be presented an award for all her efforts with the 'Back to Nature Garden' - and there's a very simple reason why! Kate's project wasn't judged as the garden was this year's RHS's feature garden, which typically isn't included in the competition.

Kate, 37, co-created the magical woodland setting with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. The garden itself features a rustic den and a campfire, with a centrepiece of a high platform treehouse. On Sunday, Kate took Prince William and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - to a private viewing of the garden.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton and royal family visit Chelsea Flower Show on first day

Loading the player...

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Despite not winning an award, Kate's work was highly praised by her eldest son. Prince William asked five-year-old George, who is third in line to the throne, what he would rate the garden out of ten. "How many marks out of then would you give it, with ten being the highest," said William, to which George replied whilst swinging on some rope: "Twenty." Rather impressed, Prince William then remarked: "Twenty out of ten? That's pretty good."

MORE: See what photo Prince William and Kate Middleton sent of Prince Louis to fans

Speaking to celebrity gardener Monty Don, Kate explained she hopes her work will inspire families to get in touch with nature. "There's an amazing fact I learnt recently that 90 per cent of our adult brains are developed before the age of five," she shared. "And really what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that’s why I think that it’s so important that all of us, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really, really young age."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.