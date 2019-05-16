Kate Middleton adds finishing touches to garden ahead of Chelsea Flower Show She has an eye for detail!

The Duchess of Cambridge took part in an announced engagement on Wednesday, making sure the finishing touches to a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show were perfect. Court Circular confirmed the news, writing: "The Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon visited the Royal Horticultural Society Back to Nature Garden, jointly designed by Her Royal Highness, in the gardens of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London SW3." Over the past few months, Kate has been working with the Royal Horticultural Society and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White to design a garden for this year's event.

On Monday, Kensington Palace released previously unseen pictures of the 37-year-old royal working on the project. In one photo, Kate was inspecting hand-drawn plans while chatting to designers and selecting the plants for it. The garden design is called the RHS Back To Nature Garden, and has plenty of child-friendly touches, including a stream and tree house. It will also feature a swing seat, a campfire and a rustic den similar to one used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the grounds of Anmer Hall.

The photos, which were taken in February, were released on Kensington Palace's Instagram account, along with some further information about Kate's work. It read: "One week to go until #RHSChelsea - when The Duchess of Cambridge’s 'Back to Nature' Garden will officially be revealed! Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for Chelsea."

Kate's involvement with the 2019 RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed earlier in the year. Kensington Palace said at the time the garden would help "inspire families to get outside and explore nature together". The message continued: "The garden hopes to trigger memories of time spent in nature, and encourage others to go out and create new experiences in the great outdoors."

