See what photo Prince William and Kate Middleton sent of Prince Louis to fans Prince Louis turned one on 23 April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have thanked their royal fans for the lovely messages they received in honour of Prince Louis' first birthday, which took place on 23 April. The sweet note read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are most grateful for the thoughtful message you sent to Prince Louis on the occasion of his first birthday." The message concluded: "It was really kind of you and greatly appreciated." The words were accompanied by a gorgeous picture, which was released by Kensington Palace for the milestone birthday. Royal fan account, loopycrown3, took to Instagram to share a picture of the note and photograph.

Prince William and Kate sent this photo of Prince Louis

In total, the Palace released three official pictures, and in keeping with family tradition, mum-of-three Kate took them herself. The adorable photos showed little Louis playing in the garden of the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. At the time, the Palace also released this statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

Louis, who was born on 23 April 2018 - St George's Day - bears a clear resemblance to both his older brother, Prince George, and his father, Prince William, when they were a similar age. The youngest royal is fifth-in-line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip. Last week, during a visit to Bletchley Park to view the new exhibition in the restored Teleprinter Building, Kate opened up about her youngest child. One woman, Mrs Rose, claimed Kate revealed Louis was "keeping us on our toes." She said: "I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide – I had no idea!"

