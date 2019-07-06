Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Archie’s christening - where are Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte? The couple will be attending their nephew's special day - but it looks like George, Charlotte and Louis will be staying at home!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted driving to baby Archie Harrison's christening at Windsor Castle's private chapel on Saturday, but it looks like they have left their three children, George, Charlotte and little Louis at home on the special occasion! Royal fans caught a glimpse of the royal couple as they made their way to the ceremony, with Kate looking lovely and summery in blue.

The pair were spotted entering Windsor Castle

The christening will be a private event for the royal family, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to keep the service an intimate affair with friends and family. Indeed, some tourists in Windsor were unaware that the christening was taking place, with one holidaymaker telling PA: "Christening? I had no idea about it. I'm just here to visit the castle, learn about its history and see the trooping of the guard." Another person added: "We are just here on vacation. What a lovely day, though. The weather is brilliant."

However, keen royal fans were also gathered for the event, with Royal Historical Society member Chris Imafidon saying: "It's fascinating, a great thing. You can't have a public or private christening. A christening is a public event, but every mother wants to protect their baby especially because of the shadow looming over them... What's fascinating is that this is the first baby that can be a king, potentially an American president, an African president. No baby is like this baby. He embodies all different countries."

READ: Everything you need to know about Archie's christening

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie in May

It is also thought that Prince Charles and Camilla will be arriving at the ceremony via a royal helicopter, which was spotted overhead on the special day. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will also be in attendance, while unfortunately Archie's great-grandmother the Queen is unable to attend because of a prior commitment - her busy schedule meant she also missed the christening of Archie's cousin Prince Louis last year.

READ: See the private chapel where royal baby Archie will be christened - and the very personal touch from Prince Philip