Prince William and Kate Middleton to meet baby Archie later today

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet their new nephew Archie Harrison later on Tuesday. William and Kate will travel to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor to pay a visit to the royal baby and his parents Prince Harry and Meghan. The two couples will no doubt be able to swap anecdotes, while parents-of-three William and Kate can also share their top tips. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not expected to join.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, who have been on an official visit to Germany, will drop by Windsor later in the week.

Harry has been carrying out various engagements despite his son's recent birth. The Duke travelled to The Hague last week to launch The Invictus Games 2020 and earlier on Tuesday morning, he visited the Oxford Children's Hospital. Harry chatted to mum-of-two Amy Scullard from Aylesbury whose son Emmett, aged three, is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was two. Amy was holding her ten-week-old daughter, and the pair immediately struck up a conversation about baby Archie.

"Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed be grumpy for the first ten weeks – and she is," Amy revealed. "He said he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."

Baby Archie was born on Monday 6 May

The Sussexes are adjusting to life as new parents in their home in Windsor and have had various visitors call in. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were some of the first royals to meet Archie, and despite being a private moment, Harry and Meghan later shared a gorgeous snap of the introduction on their Instagram account, while also revealing their son's full name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland could be seen in the background of the snap, while Her Majesty took centre stage, cooing over her eighth great-grandchild.

The Telegraph also reported that Princess Diana's older sister Lady Jane Fellowes has been to visit. Harry is incredibly close to his maternal aunt and Diana's side of the family, and is keen to keep her memory at the centre of his home life.

