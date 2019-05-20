Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis captured on hidden cameras at Chelsea Such a lovely day for the royal family

Princess Charlotte shouts "Ooh la la" as she scampers across the show garden co-designed by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge. New footage of the little princess, four, and her siblings Prince George, five, and one-year-old Prince Louis, has been released by Kensington Palace following their private visit to the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show yesterday. As they arrive, Charlotte cries out excitedly and George beams with delight as they take in the magical woodland setting Kate has co-designed with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. Little brother Louis is close behind them, and at one point toddles adorably right up to one of the hidden cameras in the courtyard area for a closer look.

The extraordinary footage was captured using hidden cameras to allow the royal children to explore freely without being distracted by a TV crew. In another shot, George points out a fireplace to his father the Duke and appears to have a go at starting a fire using sticks. William asks Charlotte: "Do you want to help George?" "No," replies the little girl, who is also seen through the trees jumping onto the rope swing. "Well done, brilliant," William is heard to say.

An overhead shot through the trees sees George scampering across the rocks of the waterfall barefoot, with Charlotte following close behind.He takes a turn on the rope swing and then settles on the bridge to dip his toes in the water below, with his sister joining him. A royal source told HELLO!: "The Duchess wanted to show her children what she has helped to create. She’s spent a lot of time on this and they have noticed. Naturally she wanted them to try out the garden and its features."

George and Charlotte are also understood to have climbed up into the treehouse of the garden during the 45 minute visit on Sunday afternoon. They and Prince Louis all helped to collect moss, leaves and twigs to decorate the garden over the past few months. The Duchess and her co-designers Andrée Davies and Adam White have worked closely on the project for the past six months, culminating in its unveiling this week.

Speaking to celebrity gardener Monty Don in footage shared by Kensington Palace, Kate says: "There’s an amazing fact I learnt recently that 90 per cent of our adult brains are developed before the age of five. And really what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that’s why I think that it’s so important that all of us, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really, really young age."

She goes on: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing particularly for young kiddies. This is a natural, creative place for them to play and I really hope that this woodland that we have created in a huge collaboration here really inspires families and kids and communities in general to get outside, enjoy nature, enjoy the outdoors and really spend quality time together."

