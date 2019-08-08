Sarah Ferguson shares never-before-seen pictures of Princess Beatrice on her 31st birthday Happy birthday Princess Beatrice!

Sarah Ferguson made sure her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, felt the love on her 31st birthday on Thursday. The doting mum-of-two took to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures of the royal - some never-before-seen - alongside this sweet message, which read: "Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice." One of the cute photos saw Beatrice as a young toddler posing on the deck of a ship, while another shows her as a grown adult sitting on the steps alongside five adorable pet dogs.

The post comes shortly after Beatrice's dad, Prince Andrew, uploaded a colleague of pictures. "Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice," he said. "Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes! #HappyBirthdayHRH." Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, added: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister... Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx."

Beatrice was born on 8 August 1988, and her little sister Eugenie arrived on 23 March 1990. Although their parents separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, the family-of-four remain close to this day. While plans of Beatrice's birthday remain private, it is likely that her family and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will make sure she has a day to remember.

In July, it was reported that Beatrice is planning to host a lavish dinner party to mark her birthday. The Queen's granddaughter will offer guests a plant-based menu, adhering to her new vegan diet, which she switched to after moving back to London from New York. Guests will be served a three-course dinner menu, while her birthday cake will also be dairy-free.

