Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement – get the details What lovely news!

Sarah Ferguson was delighted on Wednesday as she shared some exciting news with her fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, Prince Andrew's ex-wife reveled that she has become an ambassador for Pegasus Group Holdings, with the plan of getting their special solar power units to Africa, where she works with her charity Street Child UK. She wrote: "Delighted to be an ambassador for Pegasus Group Holdings. The HIVE is a 340 megawatt solar micro-grid facility powering a de-centralized hyperscale data centre all self-contained on site. It will run about 165,000 servers, all on solar power generated from within the facility. Completely self-contained and off the grid. As a Philanthrepreneur from the heart... I hope to take these mobile solar units to Africa with @streetchilduk @onfoot96@tonyrobbins #arizona #PGH#plusminuspower."

Sarah Ferguson shared some exciting news on social media

Many of Sarah's followers were quick to praise her for her latest work project, with one writing: "Great work, Duchess! Always striving to give a helping hand and make the world a better place!" Another wrote: "This is so great! Nice work Sarah." A third added: "I love how selfless you are and how you continue to give back to the world. You'll always be Duchess Sarah to me! And I'm so proud of your beautiful girls."

Sarah is a doting mum to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah has a lot to celebrate this week in her personal life too, as her daughter Princess Beatrice turned 31 on Thursday. While Beatrice's plans will be kept private, she's sure to mark her special day with her family and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Sarah and Andrew both get on well with Edoardo, and he even joined them at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding in May. Fans are also speculating that Beatrice and Edoardo will announce their engagement by the end of the year, with Ladbrokes currently suspending bets.

The York family are incredibly close, and despite Sarah and Andrew's divorce, the pair have remained good friends, and even live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Sarah previously opened up about their relationship to HELLO!, saying: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

