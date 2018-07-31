Video: The sweet sisterly bond between Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice A closer look at the bond between The Queen’s grandchildren

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are known for their growing status as style icons and their enviable hat collection, but since their introduction to the world on the steps of Portland Hospital in London, the world has seen the relationship between the royal sisters go from strength to strength. Though Eugenie now lives at Ivy Cottage with fiance Jack Brooksbank, for many years the sisters shared a four-bedroom apartment at St James’ Palace. Though their parents divorced in 1996, the family have always remained close, and their parents still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. In an interview with HELLO!, Princess Beatrice revealed how she is inspired by her mother: "We’ve been through some incredibly stressful times together as a family and every single minute she created joy. I am so lucky that I get to learn from her every single day."

