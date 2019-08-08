Princess Martha Louise of Norway drops royal title for THIS unusual reason The Norwegian royal will no longer use her title for future career endeavours

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has announced she will drop her royal title for future work projects, after receiving criticism for using it in a series of seminars hosted with her boyfriend. The mother-of-three had teamed up with her partner, Shaman Durek Verret, for workshops called 'The Princess and the Shaman' to take attendees on a journey of "self-discovery".

However, Martha has now created a separate Instagram account for her work, and addressed the "mistake" she had previously made in the name of her tour. Writing on Instagram, the Princess explained: "The fact that I used Princess in the title of my tour, I have said before that I am very sorry, and I still stand by that. It was a mistake and I understand that it provokes when the princess title is used this way. The discussions are something I have taken seriously, and in collaboration with my family we have found that it is best that we make some changes."

Princess Martha Louise said she will no longer use her royal title for work

The Norwegian royal is now planning to host a webinar based on "love, life and change on this planet" on Saturday, which she told followers she was "so excited" to launch.

Martha Louise confirmed she is in a new relationship in May, nearly three years after her divorce from Ari Behn was finalised. Announcing the news on Instagram, the royal shared a snap with her American boyfriend, who describes himself as an "evolutionary innovator" and "women's empowerment leader". In the caption, the 47-year-old princess gushed: "When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many."

The Norwegian royal has launched a series of seminars with her boyfriend

In turn, Durek praised Princess Martha Louise for being a "strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement". He wrote: "I'm free when I'm with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty." The romance comes a few years after the royal announced her split from her ex-husband Ari, with whom she shares three daughters; Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah.

