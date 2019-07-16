Royal couple holiday with Gwyneth Paltrow in the Hamptons – see the pictures The seemed to have the best time together

Hollywood and royalty came together at the weekend, when Gwyneth Paltrow spent quality time with Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her new partner, Shaman Durek. Thankfully, the Norwegian royal shared two snaps of their time together for all of us to see.

The two pictures show Martha and Gwyneth, who is wearing a bikini, smiling broadly at the camera after spending some time sunbathing and swimming.

"Meeting amazing people that make us grow is such a gift of life, don't you think? Meeting @gwynethpaltrow was such a gift. Your wisdom, strength, your clear vision and soft personality with a great sense of humor is so inspiring," the royal wrote on her Instagram.

She continued: "Thank you for being who you are and for receiving us all with open arms. So looking forward to our next encounter. Who inspires you to grow? #newfriends #inspiring @shamandurek."

Martha, 47, and her boyfriend seemed to enjoy their time at the Hamptons, and definitely made the most of the beach, judging by the Princess' Instagram stories, which show her posing in front of the ocean. "Beach life," she wrote alongside it.

Gwyneth, 46, seemed to love the gushing post and replied with three pink hearts. Martha's boyfriend Shaman commented back and expressed his happiness at having finally introduced the Goop guru to his new girlfriend. "Love u sis. I'm so happy my loves have met finally. Whoohooo. I'm lit," he said.

Martha Louise went public with her new relationship nearly three years after her divorce from Ari Behn was finalised. Taking to Instagram in May, the royal shared a snap with Shaman Durek, who describes himself as an "evolutionary innovator" and "women's empowerment leader". In the caption, the 47-year-old Princess gushed: "When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many."

Detailing his qualities, she added: "He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."