Adorable photos show Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's similar parenting style It's uncanny

We won't be forgetting the 2019 King's Cup in a hurry, and not because of the skippers' talented nautical displays. Little Princess Charlotte is the reason this particular regatta will go down in HELLO! history; how can we ever forget the raspberry she blew when mum Kate pointed out granddad Michael Middleton in the crowd?

The Duchess of Cambridge had a relatable response to her four-year-old daughter's cheeky behaviour – she playfully told her off and then burst into fits of laughter. Kate's heartwarming response has led people to compare her parenting skills to those of Diana, whose beautiful relationship with her sons was closely documented by the media. Could Kate have pinched a few tips?

Princess Charlotte blowing her royal raspberry

Let's go back to 1993, when Princess Diana treated William and Harry to a trip to Thorpe Park, a Chertsey-based theme park home to some of the most thrilling rides in the UK. While there, the royal trio hopped aboard a winding flume ride called Logger's Leap, and based on pictures taken at the time it looks like they had an absolute blast. What’s more, Diana was all smiles despite being absolutely soaking wet – a testament to her joyful nature.

Princess Diana was in hysterics when she visited Thorpe Park with her boys

It's reported that Diana insisted that the little Princes queued for every ride during their visit to the theme park and made sure that her boys received no special treatment. Diana even let them ride a rollercoaster alone! It's impossible not to see similarities between Kate's endearing response to Charlotte poking out her tongue and Diana's delight at being soaked on a log ride with her young lads.

Clearly, both women love being mothers, a sentiment captured by these magical pictures in which both Kate and Diana have their down-to-earth, carefree parenting skills on full display. Such a wondrous sight to behold!

