Duchess Kate dresses Princess Charlotte in designer Ralph Lauren for royal regatta It's selling out fast, unsurprisingly

How adorable did Princess Charlotte and Prince George look as they joined their parents at the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight on Thursday? Royal fans were very excited at the surprise appearance from the royal children, who were seen watching with some friends and their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton. Cute! As ever, all eyes were on the sweet outfits that the Duchess of Cambridge chose to dress her children in for the occasion - and of course, the sailing event called for plenty of nautical stripes.

Charlotte wore a Ralph Lauren dress, $92 (available here)

Charlotte's adorable Breton dress is actually a designer piece from Ralph Lauren, which is quickly selling out thanks to Thursday's appearance. The cute collared frock is currently reduced in the Farfetch sale, though it has already sold out in the UK - there are a few dresses available for $92 (reduced from $131) on the US website, however.

MORE: Spanish Princesses Leonor and Sofia are so sweet in matching outfits with parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe

Meanwhile, Prince George looked to have been sporting another of his favourite H&M polo tops - he has been spotted in a number of the shirts in different colours, though of course this time he opted for navy and white stripes, with a cute anchor motif. A two-pack of the tops costs just £5.00 in the brand's sale, but has completely sold out already.

Prince George wore H&M once again

Kate often dresses her children in affordable brands, and at a recent appearance at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, George wore another of his comfy H&M polos - and a pair of camouflage shorts from Gap Kids. Charlotte sported a pair of sandals from John Lewis, costing just £24, and little Prince Louis wore a t-shirt by Petit Bateau, adorable chino shorts from JoJo Maman Bebe and 'First Walker' shoes from Early Days. The Cambridge kids are just as influential as their stylish mum - since most of their wardrobe choices sell out immediately…

MORE: Kate Middleton shows off Mustique tan in shorts at the King's Cup yachting regatta

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.