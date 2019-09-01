Elton John leads tributes to Princess Diana on anniversary of her death The late princess and the singer had a special bond

Singer Elton John posted a photo to Instagram this weekend in remembrance of the 22nd anniversary of Princess Diana's death on 31 August 1997. Elton and the late princess met in 1981 and became fast friends, and she consoled him after the death of their mutual friend, designer Gianni Versace, in July 1997. When she died, the singer famously re-recorded his hit single Candle in the Wind in her honour, with new lyrics by his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. The song went on to become a number one hit and Elton performed it at her funeral.

Princess Diana attended Gianni Versace's funeral with Elton

The photo he shared showed the singer and Diana in happier times, both of them laughing and appearing to be enjoying each other's company enormously. Diana looked stylish as ever in a dark top and blue jacket with an embellished collar while Elton wore a blue waistcoat and a jacket covered in badges and pins. He captioned the image: "Miss you so much," adding a crying emoji, a heart emoji and the hashtag #PrincessDiana. He also tagged the photographer who took the picture, Richard Young.

Elton's followers were quick to share their approval, writing: "She was the most amazing person. She is missed by so many, always loved, never forgotten," "You were so lucky to be her friend," and: "Forever England’s rose and golden child but most importantly she was the people’s princess and will forever be loved!" Elton has stayed in touch with Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and performed at Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception last May. Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney shared a photo of the late princess in a tiara to her Instagram, which she simply captioned with praying hands and heart emojis.

The singer and Princess Diana were good friends

Other celebrities paid tribute to Diana, too. Stylist to the stars Karla Welch wrote on her Instagram page: "How we all prayed that she would survive and how heartbroken we all were globally when she did not… she was magical!" to which singer and actress Courtney Love added: "Madonna called me on my landline and told me. I recall that we were silent on the phone for a long while… what a dear beautiful woman… So sad."

Take That star Gary Barlow, meanwhile, shared a photo of the original incarnation of the group, talking and laughing with Diana, below which he wrote: " Princess Diana - always in our hearts - we were lucky enough to have the pleasure of spending some time with this amazing woman. She will always be missed."

Take That star Gary Barlow had happy memories of meeting Diana

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli shared a beautiful black and white photo of the princess, which he captioned: "22 years today... Remembering the beautiful mother and global icon" and actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted a long tribute to her Instagram account, in which she shared that Diana had been an inspiration to her. She wrote: "It gave me comfort that although her life was short, it was complete. She was a great role model for me. An example to live by. I honor her today."

