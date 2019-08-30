Royal fans remember Princess Diana at Kensington Palace ahead of the anniversary of her death Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997

Royal fans have already started paying tribute to Princess Diana on the eve of the anniversary of her death. Saturday 31 August marks 22 years since she was killed after a horrific car crash in Paris that also claimed the life of her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, along with the driver, Henri Paul. On Friday, fans of the late Princess started pinning photos of her, including pictures of her with Princes William and Harry, to the gates of her former home Kensington Palace.

A large banner including photos of Diana throughout the years was pinned to the gates, with a message that read: "Diana, Princess of Wales, forever in our hearts. Your good work continues through your sons." The photos are a regular feature on the palace gates for Diana's birthday and the anniversary of her death every year.

Fans pay tribute to Princess Diana outside Kensington Palace

This year’s anniversary is likely to hold special meaning for Harry, who welcomed his first child, Archie Harrison, with Duchess Meghan in May. William – who lives at the Palace with the Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – has reportedly invited his brother to the Palace for lunch or dinner. According to Us Weekly, they will discuss what their mother taught them and reminisce about how important she was in their lives.

Diana would have been 58

Diana would have celebrated her 58th birthday this year if she had survived the crash. William was 15 years old and Harry just 12 when their mother was killed. The royal brothers have already planned their own permanent memorial to their mother. Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley was chosen by William and Harry to create a statue of Diana. The design for the artwork has been chosen and will be erected in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

