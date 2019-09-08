Queen heads to church - see which royals are still with her at Balmoral It's obviously tough to leave!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were spotted going to church with the Queen at Balmoral on Sunday morning. The royal couple took their own car, with Charles driving, as he often prefers to do, while the Queen arrived separately. But the family members attended the service together at picturesque Crathie Kirk church, close to Balmoral. Members of the public and the media gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals after the ceremony, and Camilla, in particular, was all smiles, waving to royal watchers as she and Charles drove away.

The Duchess of Cornwall waved to people who had gathered to greet the royals

The Queen looked smart and stylish as ever, in a pretty bright blue suit and matching hat. Visiting the Queen and Prince Phillip at Balmoral in the summer is a royal tradition and one that most of their family relishes, as it gives them a chance to enjoy the beautiful Scottish surroundings in privacy.

RELATED: The Queen and royal family are all smiles at Braemar Gathering – see the best photos

As well as Charles and Camilla, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise, Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have all visited over the last few weeks. William and Kate even had the honour of travelling to church with the 93-year-old monarch on August 25 as part of their flying visit to Scotland. They had to return to Norfolk, however, for the start of the school term for their two oldest children, Charlotte and George. Charles and Camilla, however, are clearly not quite ready for their summer to be over.

Royal family members typically attend church in Balmoral over the summer

RELATED: What will the Duchess of Cornwall be called when Prince Charles becomes King?

Princess Eugenie shared the enduring appeal of Balmoral with ITV programme Our Queen at Ninety in 2016, describing it as one of the Queen and Prince Phillip's favourite places. "It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you have room to breathe and run," she said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.