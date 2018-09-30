The Queen is joined by this royal couple in Balmoral during final days of Scottish break Her Majesty attends the Sunday church service in Crathie every week

The Queen was in high spirits on Sunday as she made her way to the Sunday church service at Crathie, a tradition she follows throughout her annual summer stay in Balmoral. Dressed in a co-ordinating blue hat and coat, the 92-year-old royal was pictured smiling and waving from her chauffer driven car, and was joined by her son Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall. Her Majesty's Scottish stay is coming to an end as she will be returning to England soon. And while she has had a wonderful stay in Scotland, the Queen will have her granddaughter Princess Eugenie's wedding to look forward to – which is taking place in just a few weeks time in Windsor.

The Queen was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla

Charles and Camilla have gone to see the Queen on more than one occasion throughout the summer. During her time off from royal duties, the Queen has also received visits from other members of the royal family, including her other three children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Her granddaughters Zara Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Lady Louise Windsor have also gone up to Balmoral, as have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Meanwhile, Philip was spotted out for the first time since June last month, having kept a low-profile over the past few months following his retirement and hip surgery.

MORE: Princess Eugenie to wear Erdem at wedding, Queen's hat colour revealed

Loading the player...

Everything you need to know about Balmoral

READ: The Queen says sad, unexpected goodbye at palace

The Queen goes to Balmoral every summer, and it is without a doubt one of her favourite places in the world. The 92-year-old monarch has been visiting her residence, Balmoral Castle, for years, with her granddaughter Princess Eugenie once saying the sovereign was most happy there. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.