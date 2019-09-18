ROYAL NEWS: The Queen makes generous donation to Hurricane Dorian disaster fund Earlier in September the monarch interrupted her Balmoral break to send a message of condolence to the Bahamas

The Queen has made a generous donation to the Red Cross Disaster Fund. The fund is helping to rebuild the lives of more than 20,000 Bahamians who were affected by the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian in September, where bad weather has delayed the arrival of emergency relief.

The British Red Cross also has mental health specialists in the affected area providing emotional support after the traumatic weather events. Thousands were forced to evacuate the islands to the less affected capital of Nassau, and Red Cross staff and volunteers are working hard in the capital to shelter those affected and provide mental health support. The Red Cross has also opened up cases of missing persons, with the hope of reuniting families. But the humanitarian organisation's main goal is to provide emergency relief items, including supplies such as hygiene items and food parcels.

Speaking about the donation from HRH, Red Cross Global Response Manager Luis Sfeir-younis said: "The Red Cross emergency response in the Bahamas is well underway, but we are uncovering more damage, and more need with it, day by day. The next few weeks, months and perhaps even years will be some of the hardest moments in the lives of the people affected, as most people have lost so much."

Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on the Bahamas

Luis continued: "The recent tropical storm has caused further challenges with getting much-needed relief items and specialist people on the ground, with delayed ferries and cancelled flights. We are reacting to the situation as it unfolds in an ever-changing picture. The Red Cross’ top priority remains getting emergency items like food and shelter to people on the worst affected islands, and to shelters for evacuees in the capital of Nassau. The generosity of our donors, including Her Majesty The Queen, are helping to make this happen."

Donations to the Red Cross can be made here.

