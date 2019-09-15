The Queen steps out to church at Balmoral with Prince Andrew and Prince Charles She's in the pink!

The Queen attended church at Balmoral with her two oldest sons on Sunday. The monarch travelled the short distance from the royal estate to the service at Crathie Kirk in a car alongside Prince Andrew, while Prince Charles met them there. It's traditional for members of the royal family to spend time at the Scottish residence during the summer holidays and this year, the Queen arrived at Balmoral on 5 August.

The Queen and Prince Andrew travelled to church together

Every week while she is in residence, locals and royal watchers from further afield gather in the hope of catching a glimpse of the 93-year-old monarch and other members of her family. On Sunday, the Queen wore a pretty bright pink suit with matching hat and she and Prince Andrew could be seen talking and laughing on the journey. Last week, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the church service with the Queen, with Charles driving himself and his wife to the service.

Over the last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise, Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal's son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have all visited.

Prince Charles attended the service at Crathie Kirk for the second week in a row

Balmoral is known to be one of the Queen and Prince Phillip's favourite places, as Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie confirmed to ITV programme Our Queen at Ninety. As part of the royal tribute, which was broadcast in 2016, she said: "It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you have room to breathe and run."

First acquired by Queen Victoria, Balmoral has been a favourite of many royals throughout history, with the Queen visiting the estate since she was a young Princess. Located in Aberdeenshire's Royal Deeside, it provides the chance for royals to enjoy long walks, fishing, horse riding, and picnics on the grounds, all in a secure, secluded environment.

