Sarah Ferguson reveals she cried 'tears of joy' at Princess Beatrice's engagement The Duchess of York was speaking at the Luminous BFI fundraiser

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she cried at the news of her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice's engagement. Sarah, Duchess of York spoke about her reaction to the news while attending the Luminous BFI fundraising gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the commencement of the London Film Festival. Speaking to reporters about the happy news, the 59-year-old stated: "I cried – again!" The Duchess went on to reveal her emotional reaction was "tears of mother's joy."

Princess Beatrice engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was announced on 26 September, with Buckingham Palace stating that the Edoardo had proposed to Beatrice while in Italy. The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020."

The Duchess of York attended the Luminous BFI gala on Wednesday night

Princess Beatrice then released her engagement photos via her sister Princess Eugenie's Instagram. Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank a year ago shared three gorgeous snaps which showed off the engagement ring with Beatrice stating in the post: "'We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married.'"

Eugenie also shared her excitement in the caption saying: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in Italy

The Duchess of York initially revealed her happiness on her Twitter page when the news was announced. The mum-of-two posted a picture of her eldest daughter and her husband-to-be, as well as a picture of the Princess's gorgeous ring. Sarah wrote: "I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law."

