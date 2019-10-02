Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance since engagement announcement at star-studded event Beatrice was joined by fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Kate Moss

Princess Beatrice made her first public appearance on Tuesday evening since announcing her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal bride-to-be was joined by her fiancé and sister Princess Eugenie, as well as her mum Sarah Ferguson at a star-studded book launch at the Dior store in London. The event was celebrating new book The Dior Sessions, and celebrated the work of photographer Nikolai Von Bismarck, Kate Moss' boyfriend. Beatrice looked stunning in a metallic green dress and looked happy as she held hands with Edoardo, who looked smart in a suit and trainers, on their way to the event.

Beatrice's engagement was announced on Thursday. Buckingham Palace revealed that Edoardo had proposed to the Princess while away in Italy at the beginning of September in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020." For the romantic Italian engagement, the 36-year-old businessman got down on one knee at sunset at the Le Sirenuse Hotel on the Amalfi Coast.

Sarah Ferguson was also at the event

The royal's family are all delighted for her, and Eugenie even took her engagement photos. She shared the happy news on Instagram by sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple, showcasing Beatrice's engagement ring, and wrote in the caption: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. [Picture taken] by me!!" She added: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

