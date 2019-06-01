Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson SURPRISE by joining Prince Andrew at Horseguard's Parade – alongside Jack and Edoardo, too How lovely is this?

Royal fans were thrilled to see that the York family were out in force on Saturday! While the Duke of York was undertaking his formal duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, their mother Sarah, Duchess of York and partners Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were in attendance to support. Photographs of the family emerged on social media, when florist Emma Farah - who worked on the flowers for Eugenie's royal wedding – sweetly shared them on her Instagram account.

The family are rarely seen out all together! Picture from Royal Ascot 2015

Adorably, she posted a full family shot of the six of them, with Sarah and Andrew standing proudly in the centre, and Beatrice and Edoardo, Eugenie and Jack posing either side. There are also a number of adorable selfies with Sarah, Beatrice, Jack and Eugenie. She wrote: "The full pomp and ceremony this morning at Buckingham Palace and Horseguards Parade! What an honour to have been invited!! England and its best! Glorious sunshine, friends and family!"

We're not surprised the Yorks wanted to support Prince Andrew, since it was his first time taking the salute at the Colonel's Review. The Duke took over the role from his father Prince Philip in late 2017. The Colonel's Review is the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade.

Two new photos of The Duke of York as Colonel of the @GrenadierGds have been released ahead the Queen’s Birthday Parade, where the Regiment will Troop their Colour in front of The Queen.



Today at the Colonel’s Review, the second rehearsal for #QBP2019, HRH will take the salute. pic.twitter.com/yXZhopLnm8 — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) June 1, 2019

While Andrew was dressed in full regalia, his family also dressed formally for the occasion – Eugenie wore a pretty sunshine yellow dress, complete with a bold pink Alice band, while Beatrice looked chic in a navy and white midi dress. Both Jack and Edoardo looked dapper in suits, while Sarah wore a classic black dress and flats. What a special day!

