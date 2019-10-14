Prince William and Kate Middleton share first behind-the-scenes photo from royal tour The royal couple arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their royal tour of Pakistan on Monday evening after touching town at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan Airbase, where they were greeted by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife. And shortly after arriving, the royal couple shared a behind-the-scenes photo of themselves disembarking the plane, which they posted on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account. In the photo, Prince William and Kate are seen walking down the steps of the aircraft to an awaiting crowd of photographers. The picture was captioned: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Pakistan!"

The post continued: "The Duke and Duchess’s first official visit to the country will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes."

As ever, upon their arrival, all eyes were on Kate's outfit. The mother-of-three looked gorgeous in a bespoke turquoise dress and trousers by British designer Catherine Walker, in the style of a traditional dress – a shalwar kameez. William, meanwhile, looked smart in a navy suit. While their schedules are usually outlined beforehand, tight security around the tour means that William and Kate's itinerary will be released day by day instead. The Duke and Duchess have travelled to Pakistan alone, while their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have stayed in London with their royal nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

William and Kate have travelled to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

