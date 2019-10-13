Royal watchers are divided over Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest letter to a fan The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often reply to letters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known for sending out thank you cards to those who write to them, but the royal couple are about to change the way they do this – something that has divided opinion among their fans. Twitter account British_RoyalReplies shared a letter that had been sent to a fan on behalf of the royal couple on 30 September to thank them for their well-wishes ahead of the King's Cup regatta. In the note, it explained that the royal couple will be cutting back on the number of letters they reply to, and instead will focus on significant occasions such as Christmas and birthdays. It read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greatly appreciate all the messages that are sent in celebration of special events. However, with limited resources available to handle the growing volume of cards they receive, Their Royal Highnesses will now focus on responding to a select number of these occasions such as Christmas, birthdays and significant anniversaries."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are cutting back on the amount of letters they write to fans

Many fans have shared their opinion about the Cambridges' decision on Twitter, with one writing: "Seems sensible. They spent over £1million in postage/stationery last year plus staff and time/cost," while another wrote: "I'm not surprised, they must get mountains and if this stops it then that saves quite a few trees too from fans sending stuff and the replies going back, plus all the other added costs. Just makes the replies people have more precious." Others were unhappy to hear that they wouldn't get any more letters, with another fan writing: "Bit sad about that as I enjoy receiving mail from them but that's understandable."

Royal fans will next see Kate and William in Pakistan during their royal tour

The Cambridges aren't the only members of the royal family to be changing the way they correspond with their fans, as the same message was shared by Clarence House, who answer all the mail for well-wishers for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and of course the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is likely that this will also apply for those messaging the Queen and Prince Philip, along with the extended members of the royal family.

While royal fans won't be hearing from the Cambridges as much as they would like, they will be able to keep up to date with their daily activities over the next few days as Prince William and Kate are set to embark on a four-day tour of Pakistan, starting on Monday 14 October. The couple will leave their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at home in the UK, and are travelling at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Kensington Palace said in a statement earlier in the month: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between Monday 14th and Friday 18th October, at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office. This will be Their Royal Highnesses' first official visit to Pakistan.

"Whilst The Duke and Duchess's programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes."

