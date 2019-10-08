What the Cambridges did during half time at Aston Villa football match – and it might surprise you The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to watch their first football match on Saturday

On Saturday, royal fans were in their element when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to their first football match. The family went to watch the Norwich City v Aston Villa match at Norwich's Carrow Road football ground, and sat among Norwich City fans, despite cheering on rival team Aston Villa. But now a fan from the game has revealed that the family actually moved during half time to sit in private boxes at the venue. A Norwich fan, called Kevin James, told royal Instagram account William_Catherine82 that the family later sat back in their original seats for the second part of the game, before leaving five minutes before the end – presumably to avoid the crowds and added attention.

During half time Kate Middleton and Prince William went to the private boxes

The fan also observed just how hands-on William and Kate were with their children and said that they were just like any other normal family. George, in particular, seemed to be having a wonderful time at the football match and was seen cheering excitedly every time Aston Villa scored a goal – which ended in a 5-1 victory. His dad was seen at one point telling him to calm down when Aston Villa scored their fourth goal, as it was likely that he wanted his son to be mindful that they were sitting with fans from the opposing team.

The Cambridges had a great time at the Aston Villa v Norwich City football match

George seems to be taking after his dad with his love for football. As President of the Football Association, William often tweets on the official Kensington Palace Twitter page during big footballing events. A huge Aston Villa fan, the royal previously explained why he supports the team, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood. The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

When George was a baby, William revealed he would "love" to attend football matches with his son in the near future, but he would have to "pass that by the missus". After the family's day out, Aston Villa's official Twitter account tweeted: "You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness," with a wink face emoji.

