The Queen making private home visits to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to help them cope

The Queen has been helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cope with the pressures of royal life, it has been reported. The news comes shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will not be joining members of the royal family at Sandringham this Christmas. It has since been claimed that the monarch has been making private visits to the royal couple's family home at Frogmore Cottage, which is based within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan will not be spending Christmas with the royal family this year

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said: "Courtiers have confirmed the Queen often drives around to see the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home when she is at nearby Windsor Castle." The visits reportedly come after the new parents revealed their struggle in an emotional TV documentary, titled Meghan & Harry: An African Journey. He added: "It is understood she disagrees with Harry and Meghan's approach to some of the coverage."

The royal couple opened up about the scrutiny they have faced as newlyweds and new parents to baby Archie in the ITV documentary, which was filmed during their royal tour of Africa. The Duchess confessed she has found it difficult to adjust to the tabloid coverage, saying: "It's hard. I don't think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand ... but when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.'"

Meanwhile, Prince Harry admitted that he and Prince William were "on different paths", and confessed they have "good days and bad days". He explained: "Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably stuff happens. But look – we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him and I know he'll always be there for me."

As previously reported by HELLO!, Harry and Meghan are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month and will spend the festive period with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland in the US. This decision is in line with the precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of the Queen.

