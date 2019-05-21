The Queen's sweet nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after first wedding anniversary The royal couple married on 19 May 2018

The Queen has paid a lovely tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of their first wedding anniversary, which took place on Sunday. Although it may have been done inadvertently, the monarch wore the same bright green coat and floral dress she donned for last year's royal wedding at the Chelsea Flower Garden show on Monday. The coat and dress were both made by Stewart Parvin. Since the Queen is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, she attends the floral show every year, though no doubt 2019's preview visit was extra special because of granddaughter-in-law Kate's special project.

The Queen at the royal wedding

To mark their first milestone, Prince Harry and Meghan shared some never-before-seen photos from their wedding on their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal. The pictures were part of a video montage, and included one of Meghan and her mum Doria, Harry waiting on the morning of his wedding day, and a lovely image of Meghan and Harry and their young bridal party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The accompanying music to the video was This Little Light of Mine, which was chosen by the royal couple.

The Queen at the Chelsea Flower Garden Show

The post read: "Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song 'This Little Light of Mine' was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)."

