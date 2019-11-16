The Duchess of Cambridge has received some sad news, HELLO! can confirm, after it was revealed that her "right-hand woman" Catherine Quinn has quit her role as Kate's private secretary after two years. Catherine has held the role since 2017 but is leaving on the "best of terms" to pursue new challenges. Catherine will exit her role just after Christmas. She has been responsible for everything from organising Kate’s diary and meetings to accompanying her on engagements.

The private secretary was appointed in October 2017, taking over from the royal's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestly, who left her post in 2017 after ten years of service to the royal family. Prior to her role, Catherine worked as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. She has an MBA from the business school, as well as degrees from US and UK universities. She also had positions on the boards of The Charity Commission for England and Wales, The Met Office, The Royal British Legion and The National Memorial Arboretum.

Kate and her 'right-hand woman' Catherine Quinn

Catherine's duties in her role include organising official engagements and ensuring that Kate is aware of who she will be meeting, and is on hand by Kate's side during public events to receive any gifts, flowers or cards she might receive from well-wishers.

Kate, who is due to make some major announcements on her work with young children early next year, is now having to look for a new right-hand woman at a crucial time. She and William are redefining their working lives and charitable operations following their split from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have moved out of Kensington Palace to join the team under the Queen at Buckingham Palace and set up their own foundation.

