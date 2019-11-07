Prince William and Kate Middleton have another exciting secret project up their sleeve The Duchess of Cambridge is a talented photographer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to be working on a brand new project to encourage people to get behind the camera. According to Mail Online, William and Kate, both 37, are reportedly set to launch a photography competition, called the Earthshot Prize, in future.

Records published under the Intellectual Property Office list an application for a trademark entitled Earthshot Prize from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's charity The Royal Foundation. It became William and Kate's principle venture, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex branched out to create their own organisation earlier this year.

READ: Kate Middleton makes surprise trip to Oxford Circus after charity engagement

Kate was spotted with her camera on the royal tour of Pakistan

Within the application, it states that the trademark name could be used for photographs, clothing, footwear and headgear, as well as education and training services, publishing, cultural activities, competitions and awards and all relating to nature conservation and the environment.

Kate has a keen eye behind the camera and the mum-of-three made history when she took the first photos of daughter Princess Charlotte when she was born in 2015; the royal has continued to capture her children to mark special occasions, such as their birthdays and first days at nursery.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton bid sad farewell to key staff member

The Duchess was given a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society for her family portraits and tour photos in 2017 and became their patron in June. The role was previously held by the Queen for 67 years before she handed it down to her granddaughter-in-law. Kate was also spotted with a camera on her and William's recent tour of Pakistan and her astonishing personal photos of a local family in the Hindu Kush mountains were published in the Sunday newspapers.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.