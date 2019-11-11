Watch Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall sing God Save The Queen on Remembrance Sunday The Queen was spotted wiping away a tear

The Queen was joined by members of the royal family as she paid tribute to the nation's war heroes on Remembrance Sunday. And while the royals and their fellow attendees honoured those who lost their lives in conflict during the poignant service at the Cenotaph, they also gave a nod to Her Majesty the Queen by singing the national anthem. Among the royals captured on camera singing God Save The Queen were the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, who were stood alongside the monarch on a balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office building in Whitehall.

Her Majesty, 93, used to lay her own wreath at the monument in a tribute to the war dead, but for the past couple of years, her eldest son and heir Prince Charles has been doing so on her behalf, while she watches the service from the balcony. An equerry also laid a wreath for Prince Philip.

Prince Charles lays a wreath on behalf of the Queen

The royals are grouped together in order of precedence on the balconies and the Duke of Edinburgh used to stand alongside the Queen, but since retiring from public duties in 2017, he has been absent from the service. Kate took Prince Philip's place, as she did last year, while the Duchess of Sussex stood next to the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The monarch was spotted wiping away a tear after the two-minutes silence and following the wreath-laying ceremony, God Save The Queen was sung.

The Queen appeared to wipe away a tear

As a mark of respect, the royals on the balconies were all dressed in black for the Remembrance service, with the Queen sporting five poppies on her left lapel. While Buckingham Palace has never confirmed the reason for the monarch's preference, it is thought that the Queen's five poppies represent each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore the special Codebreakers Brooch in honour of her grandmother, Valerie Glassborow, Valerie's twin sister Mary and her great-aunt, who all served as codebreakers at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

