Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal how children reacted to date night away from them

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a rare night off from parenting duties on Monday evening as they stepped out in central London to attend The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium. Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, were never far from their parents' minds during their night out, and were brought up in conversation on several occasions. While chatting to Petula Clark, Kate revealed what her children had thought about their parents leaving them for the evening. She said they had been really excited about where she and William were going - particularly the dancing and singing - and asked if they could come but she had to tell them "not on a school night!" The doting mum also told the cast of Mary Poppins that George, Charlotte and Louis would "love" to go and see the musical on stage.

Kate Middleton revealed that the children had wanted to come with her and William to The Royal Variety Performance

Hosts Rob Beckett and Ramesh Ranganathan were quick to joke about the couple being on a "date night," something that William in particular found to be funny, and was seen nodding with mock seriousness as they listened to the comedians. Ramesh then told the royals that he also had three children, and guessed that William and Kate thought the same thing when they saw their three little faces running into their bedroom each morning: "Why did we do this?" he said, causing the pair to laugh.

George, Charlotte and Louis weren't far from their parents' thoughts during their evening out

The annual event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron, and the money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times. The evening included performances from the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir. Unfortunately, Sir Rod Stewart – who was due to sing at the event – had to pull out just a few hours before the show due to a throat infection. The singer posted a statement on social media, revealing that he was devastated that he was unable to be part of the night.

The royal couple looked smart as they arrived at the star-studded event

The Duke and Duchess have previously attended the bash in 2017 and 2014, with Kate wowing in gowns by Jenny Packham and Diane von Furstenberg. The Royal Variety Performance has particularly sweet memories for the couple, as the Duchess was pregnant with her second child Princess Charlotte the first time she attended and expecting her third child Prince Louis in 2017.

