Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding horses retire from royal duties

Two horses, who had a starring role at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011, have been reunited in retirement. For years, they have called the Royal Mews stables home and now the Windsor Greys, Cloud and Claudia, are together in the country.

Mother Cloud, 23, is already living at The Horse Trust in the Chiltern countryside and now daughter Claudia, 18, has joined her at the 200-acre sanctuary. The ceremonial carriage horses have served the royal family over the years, taking part in occasions such as Royal Ascot, the State Opening of Parliament and State visits.

Cloud and Claudia led the carriage procession at the royal wedding

Cloud and Claudia led the way as 'outriders', as newlyweds Prince William and Kate Middleton were driven down The Mall in a horse-drawn carriage to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Shortly after, the couple appeared on the famous balcony and kissed twice, to the delight of the cheering crowds that had gathered to see them on their special day.

Jeanette Allen, of the Horse Trust, told MailOnline: "Since Claudia was reintroduced to Cloud they have been together all the time. When you see them together grooming each other, that is very sweet. All service horses deserve a good retirement."

The Horse Trust was founded in 1886 and Prince Albert was an early supporter of the charity. The organisation also looks after horses from the military, police, as well as rescue ponies.

The famous Windsor Greys, like Cloud and Claudia, are at least 16.1 hands (1.65m) high at the withers (the point on a horse's neck where the mane begins to grow) and are chosen for their steady temperament and stamina. Members of the public can actually visit the horses and the royal collection of carriages and coaches, in the Royal Mews from February to November each year.

