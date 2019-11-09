The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge update their Instagram profile picture for this very special reason The royal family are marking Remembrance Day this weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have changed their profile picture on Instagram to a photograph of the pair donning red poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday. On Sunday 10 November, the nation will come together to remember those who sacrificed themselves for the freedom of future generations, and on Saturday night the Cambridges and Sussexes will reunite at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance.

They will be joined by the Queen and other members of the royal family at the Royal Albert Hall, where they will commemorate those who lost their lives. Servicemen and women will also be in attendance and the occasion marks the Fab Four's first outing together in public since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told ITV that they had been struggling with life in the public eye.

Speaking about his perceivably strained relationship with his brother, Harry said: "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

The Cambridges updated their profile picture

It was revealed by The Daily Mail on Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have another exciting project in the works. William and Kate, both 37, are reportedly set to launch a photography competition, called the Earthshot Prize, which is no surprise considering Kate herself is a talented photographer.

Records published under the Intellectual Property Office list an application for a trademark entitled Earthshot Prize from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's charity The Royal Foundation. It became William and Kate's principle venture, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex branched out to create their own organisation earlier this year.

Within the application, it states that the trademark name could be used for photographs, clothing, footwear and headgear, as well as education and training services, publishing, cultural activities, competitions and awards and all relating to nature conservation and the environment.

