Prince Andrew spotted for the first time since Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew has been spotted for the first time in public, since his Newsnight interview. The Queen's 59-year-old son was pictured in his car by MailOnline, as he drove from his Windsor home Royal Lodge to Buckingham Palace in London, on Tuesday.

Andrew was due to visit the flood-hit towns of Fishlake and Stainforth, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire to offer his support and thanks to the emergency services, but he was forced to cancel his engagements on Tuesday. Buckingham Palace said that the cancellations were due to electioneering in the area, adding: "The Duke was due to attend to offer his support and thanks to the emergency services but with an election campaign and a politician also visiting it was not appropriate for the visit to continue."

In the interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, which aired on Saturday, Andrew spoke out about his links to convicted sex offender. Speaking at Buckingham Palace, the royal "categorically" denied having any sexual contact with American woman Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey's accusers, who was aged 17 at the time. Andrew told Emily: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

Prince Andrew spoke to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis

When asked if he feels regret over his relationship with Jeffrey, who died in August, Andrew said that it was the wrong decision to visit him in December 2010. He said: "Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes." He added that he now regrets going to stay with Jeffrey. "I stayed with him and that's.. the bit that… as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."

