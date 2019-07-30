The Queen seen RUNNING after young Prince William in sweet new video The footage was captured at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding

We usually only get to see the more formal side of the Queen, but now a new video has emerged showing her in her role as a doting grandmother. Royal fans have been delighted by footage from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's 1986 wedding that has been doing the rounds on social media. One clip posted by @katemidletons shows the Queen chasing after four-year-old Prince William as he tries to run after the horse-drawn carriage carrying the bride and groom. The monarch, dressed in a bright purple dress, matching hat and purse, can be seen running after her young grandson, reaching out and grabbing his hand to keep him away from the wheels.

Late post, but it's been 33 years since the wedding of Prince Andrew and Fergie in 1986. And so here's Queen Elizabeth running after little Prince William to stop him from getting closer to the carriage. Her Majesty as a grandma is cute 😂 pic.twitter.com/XTWyC9wVOv — ‎lara (@katemidIetons) July 26, 2019

The Queen can be seen running after Prince William in the wedding footage

"Late post, but it's been 33 years since the wedding of Prince Andrew and Fergie in 1986," Twitter user Lara wrote. "And so here's Queen Elizabeth running after little Prince William to stop him from getting closer to the carriage. Her majesty as a grandma is cute!" Fans were thrilled by the clip, which shows little William dressed in his white and navy page boy suit, with one remarking: "I love seeing the Queen in her role as Granny!" Another added: "Love it when they do normal things."

William, 37, was just four years old at the time of the wedding – and was clearly a little bit mischievous. Photos from the big day show the Prince blowing raspberries and yawning during the ceremony. William acted as a pageboy at the nuptials; his cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips were also included in the wedding party, while Andrew's younger brother, Prince Edward, was chosen as best man.

Prince William acted as a page boy at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's nuptials

Prince William and the Queen, 93, have always had a special bond that goes far beyond the realm of their royal duties. Speaking in the ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, the Prince reflected on their relationship, and paid tribute his grandmother, saying: "Growing up, having this figurehead, having this stability above me has been incredible. I have been able to explore, understand, slightly carve my own path. I greatly appreciate and value that protection." As for how members of the public react to meeting his grandma, he added: "A lot of people get very excited and sort of nervous around her. And I've seen some very comical moments. I've seen people literally faint in front of her. It's quite a startling moment as to what to do when you faint in front of the Queen! There's a lot of trembling knees and people can't talk sometimes. It's quite difficult talking to people when they can't talk. You don't get very far; I don't get past the 'Hello's."

