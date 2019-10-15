Princess Eugenie celebrates mother Sarah Ferguson's 60th birthday with never-before-seen childhood photos Sarah's ex-husband Prince Andrew also shared a sweet message...

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating her landmark 60th birthday – and her family certainly weren't going to let the occasion pass by without some fanfare! Her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a touching tribute to her mother, posting a series of never-before-seen photos of herself and her mum over the years, including one of Sarah doing Eugenie's hair, and another of the doting mum planting a kiss on a baby Eugenie. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "To my beautiful Mumma - Happy 60th birthday. You are an inspiration and one of the people I admire most in this world. Thank you for being you. I love you to the moon and back."

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet tribute to Sarah Ferguson to mark her 60th birthday

Prince Andrew, also shared a loving post in honour of his ex-wife. The royal, who was married to Sarah from 1986 until 1996, shared three photos of the Duchess, including one family photo showing the former couple with their daughters and their partners, writing, "Wishing @sarahferguson15 a very Happy 60th Birthday!" No doubt the couple's eldest child, Princess Beatrice, had a special message for Sarah too; the 31-year-old royal does not have a public Instagram account.

Eugenie shared another photo of her as a baby with Sarah on her Instagram tribute post

Sarah is believed to marking her 60th birthday by spending time quietly with family and friends. The celebration comes days after Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and weeks after the Yorks jointly announced the engagement between Beatrice and Edaordo Mapelli Mozzi. Speaking to HELLO! at an afternoon tea held on behalf of Street Child and hosted by HELLO! at Claridges in London last week, the Duchess remarked: "Eugenie has got married to Jack and is very happy. Beatrice and Edoardo is very good news, and they're very happy," said Sarah, adding: "I think it's really important that my life if beginning at 60, I'm so excited by it."