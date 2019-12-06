Best highlights from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour of Pakistan - watch video The Cambridges impressed their hosts on their official visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed a five-day royal tour of Pakistan in October, an official visit which was described by palace aides as their "most complex" trip to date. Prince William and Kate, both 37, covered a range of engagements, which included playing cricket with locals, a visit to a children's orphanage and following in Princess Diana's footsteps at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. The couple also impressed their hosts by showcasing an array of traditional outfits, with Kate wearing designs by Elan and Maheen Khan. William also gets a mention for donning a sherwani by Naushemian, as the couple arrived for an evening reception in style in a decorated auto rickshaw! HELLO!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey takes us through the highlights of the Cambridges' royal tour of Pakistan in the video above.

WATCH: Best moments from William and Kate's royal tour of Pakistan

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.