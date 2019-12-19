The Cambridges' family Christmas card is too cute for words – see photo The Cambridge siblings are so cute

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their 2019 Christmas card and it features the loveliest family photo with their three children. Prince William and Kate, both 37, and their children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis all pose around a vintage motorbike and sidecar, with a dungaree-clad Louis on his smiling dad's lap and a beaming Kate holding onto a handlebar.

Wearing a sleeveless navy top and checked skirt, Princess Charlotte poses sweetly in the sidecar while her oldest brother Prince George, who is the image of a young William, stands next to her, grinning, with one elbow on his dad's shoulder. William opted for a smart casual look in a blue shirt and jeans for the family photo, while wife Kate donned a blue floral printed wrap dress from Boden.

GALLERY: The sweetest royal sibling moments! When regal children cuddle, play together and help each other out

The Cambridges pose with a vintage motorbike and sidecar

The Cambridges' photo was leaked online on Wednesday after a recipient from one of the Duchess' patronages posted an image of the Christmas card she had received from the couple on Twitter.

Eldest siblings George and Charlotte started their school holidays from Thomas's Battersea on 11 December, where they are in Year 2 and Reception respectively. On Wednesday, the Cambridge children joined their parents at the Queen's Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.

Before that, they were last seen in public when William and Kate took George and Charlotte to see a football match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road stadium in Norwich in October. The young Prince couldn't contain his excitement as his dad's favourite team Villa beat the home side to a 5-1 victory.

MORE: The royal family's talents revealed - including Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

WATCH: A very royal Christmas

The Duke and Duchess also took their kids along to the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight in August, when Charlotte was captured cheekily poking her tongue out at her grandfather Michael Middleton.

Louis, who turns two in April 2020, made his debut on the balcony at Trooping the Colour in June and royal fans couldn't get over his enthusiastic waving. The tot also joined his mum, siblings, auntie Meghan and cousin Archie at the polo in the summer, where William and Prince Harry competed in a match.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to join the Queen at Sandringham for the festive period, where they will walk to church on Christmas Day. William, Kate and their children are likely to stay at their nearby country estate Anmer Hall.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.