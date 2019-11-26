Prince William and Kate Middleton have the best reaction to Camila Cabello's Kensington Palace theft The Duke and Duchess have a great sense of humour

Camila Cabello has issued a hilarious on-air apology to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James dared her to steal something from Kensington Palace - and the couple had the best reaction!

The Cuban-American singer, 22, was at Prince William and Kate's London residence last month, to meet winners of the Radio 1's Teen Awards alongside Greg and fellow DJ Clara Amfo. Camila revealed on Tuesday's Breakfast Show that Greg had "triple-doggy-dared" her to steal a pencil from Kensington Palace, which she placed in her mother's handbag, but to her horror, he told William and Kate's team what she had just done!

William and Kate meet the award winners with Greg and Camila. Credit: BBC Radio 1

"My mum was like 'no, we have to give it back, we have to give back the pencil' and I was like 'no, he tripled-doggy-dared me, I have to take the pencil,' so I still have it," she recalled, before adding, "I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate."

BBC Radio 1 later tweeted: "@GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace," tagging the Cambridges' official Twitter account Kensington Royal. William and Kate had the best reaction, as they responded with the 'eyes' emoji, suggesting that Greg and Camila had been busted!

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

It comes after the Radio 1 DJ had made a joke about Princess Charlotte's first day at school and was 'told off' by William and Kate, when he met them at Kensington Palace. "They were listening on the morning Charlotte went to school," Greg shared. "I saw the photo during the show and said, 'Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?'

"They said, 'We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte's first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,'" he explained. "I went, 'Oh God, no!' They'd heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day."

