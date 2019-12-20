How 2019 was a royal year to remember: Meghan Markle's first baby, Prince William and Kate stepping up and more – watch video Take a look behind-the-scenes of HELLO!'s souvenir issue

What a year it has been for the royal family! There's been new additions to the household with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Archie, Princess Beatrice's engagement announcement, and other milestones passed, including Princess Charlotte's first day at school. From annual events to royal tours, HELLO! has been there every step of the way, bringing you exclusive royal news and features in addition. And now readers can join HELLO! magazine behind the scenes to watch our souvenir issue being created in the documentary 2019: A Royal Year to Remember.

WATCH: The trailer for 2019: A Royal Year to Remember

In a royal first, HELLO! let the cameras roll as the team set to work documenting the highlights of an incredible royal year and chose the final headlines for the issue. We go backstage with our Royal Editor, Emily Nash, who covered the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy Archie and travelled on their tour of South Africa, where Meghan bravely opened up about the struggles of new motherhood.

It's been a busy year for the royals

It's also been quite the year for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as HELLO! takes a look at Kate's transition from royal bride to the confident future Queen consort she is today. Take a look back at the rare insight we got into the Cambridge family's life, as William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined mum Kate at her Chelsea Flower Show garden and at the King's Cup regatta earlier this summer. Plus William and Kate's royal first as they joined Mary Berry for a Christmas TV special to highlight their charity work.

This fascinating insight into HELLO!'s world will be streamed exclusively on True Royalty TV this Christmas. Get a sneak peek in our teaser clip above and subscribe to True Royalty TV to watch the whole documentary, plus a whole host of other royal programming. Visit trueroyalty.tv/hello to view.

